Why we are holding blogger – Army

By Philip Nwosu
The Nigerian Army has raised concerns over alleged acts of subversion involving some of its personnel and a social media influencer, Justice Mark Chidiebere, following a viral welfare complaint.
In a statement, the Army said preliminary investigations revealed that the soldiers engaged the influencer in discussions that allegedly bordered on inciting discontent within the ranks and undermining discipline.
A statement from the Army spokesperson, Colonel Appolonia Anele, warned that attempts by civilians to influence military personnel towards acts of subversion pose serious risks to national security and institutional cohesion.
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According to the Army, Chidiebere—also known as “Justice Crack”—was initially taken into custody alongside the affected soldiers as part of ongoing investigations.
The Army disclosed that while the soldiers remain in military custody, the influencer has been handed over to relevant civil authorities for further investigation and possible prosecution.
It added that the probe also covers alleged breaches of the Armed Forces’ social media policy and attempts to misinform the public.
The army reiterated its commitment to the rule of law, assuring that all actions would be carried out within legal frameworks while safeguarding discipline and national security.