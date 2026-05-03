Why Tinubu’s 90-day power reform plan is unrealistic – Dagogo-Jack

By Lawrence Agbo

Beks Dagogo-Jack has dismissed the Federal Government’s 90-day power reform target as unrealistic, arguing that Nigeria’s power sector problems are too deep for quick fixes.

Speaking in an interview on ARISE News on Saturday, the former presidential task force chairman said the sector’s level of decay makes any expectation of a rapid turnaround “emotional at best.”

According to him, while the idea of fixing the power sector within three months is impractical, the period could still be useful if it produces a clear policy direction that reassures investors and sets the tone for long-term reforms.

Dagogo-Jack said what Nigeria urgently needs is not a rushed transformation, but a structured roadmap that defines the government’s direction and attracts both local and international investment into the sector.

“The power sector deterioration level is so deep that talking about a 90-day turnaround looks emotional at best. It will not happen. But if you are saying that in 90 days there should be some kind of mission statement, some kind of direction that will give more confidence to the investing community than even to Nigerians, because it is mobilisation that will change the story, then I can relate to that,” he said.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for initiating what he described as a necessary reset of the power reform process, even if it came later than expected.

“First, let me say that the president’s decision, it may look late, it is probably late to reset the power reform agenda, but it is commendable. We needed to do a reset and I am glad that the decision has been made,” he stated.

The energy expert also expressed cautious confidence in the newly appointed officials overseeing the sector, saying their professional backgrounds suggest they have the capacity to deliver results if properly coordinated.

“Looking at the appointees and the backgrounds they are coming from, one could even ask why not them in the first place on such a sensitive issue. I think the names suggest they can do the job,” he added.

He, however, warned that success would depend on cooperation between the key actors, stressing that internal rivalry could derail reform efforts.

Dagogo-Jack urged both officials to work with a shared strategy, clearly defined responsibilities, and a unified approach to avoid institutional conflict.

“The two new appointees in the power sector must address these challenges with unity of purpose. They must be on the same page from day one, share responsibilities clearly and avoid territorial battles. Reform cannot survive in that kind of environment,” he said.

He also called for a detailed technical assessment of the power sector to identify its core failures before attempting any major intervention.

Without such diagnostics, he warned, policy interventions would likely miss the root of the problem.

“They must carry out an intense diagnostic of what they met on the ground—very honest, very deliberate, very intentional. Without diagnostics, you cannot shape anything going forward. You need to understand where the problems are before designing solutions,” he noted.

The former taskforce chairman emphasised the need for a credible reform model that can be presented to global experts and investors as proof of serious intent.

“For me, they must come up with a model on our problems and clearly present it—not just to Nigerians but to global experts. In trying to validate that model, you are already signalling seriousness and inviting investors to engage,” he said.

He identified the electricity distribution segment as the weakest link in the entire value chain, noting that it requires urgent restructuring to stabilise the system.

“On the distribution sector, which is the weakest link, there has to be some form of reform to improve the health of the entire value chain,” he stated.

Dagogo-Jack also called for stronger collaboration between the federal and state governments in implementing the Electricity Act 2023, warning that many states currently lack the capacity to run independent electricity markets.

“They must come up with a model to assist states in developing regional electricity markets. The states do not have the experience, so pilot programmes at federal and state levels will help others learn and replicate success,” he said.

He advised pilot programmes to guide states in building functional regional power systems that can be replicated nationwide.

Rejecting quick-fix solutions, he said Nigeria must adopt structural reforms, even if they take time, adding that meaningful change cannot come from superficial interventions.

“I really avoid rushing to a low-hanging fruit solution model because it is deceptive. This is structural deterioration and to fix it, you must go structural—and structure takes time,” he said.

He further cautioned against over-reliance on government funding, arguing that the private sector must play a central role in driving efficiency and investment.

“Investors cannot be stampeded, and I would not like the Federal Government to keep pushing treasury money into a sector that has capacity for private sector leadership and efficiency. It has never worked,” he added.

Dagogo-Jack concluded that while expectations must remain realistic, a clear roadmap backed by coordinated reform and investment could gradually reposition Nigeria’s struggling power sector.