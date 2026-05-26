Why Sowore can never win any election in Nigeria – Adeyanju

Human rights lawyer, Deji Adeyanju has claimed that 2027 presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, could never win any election in Nigeria.

He said this in a Facebook post on Tuesday, hours after Sowore emerged as AAC presidential candidate.

According to him, the Sahara Reporters publisher could never win any election because Nigerians love “corrupt politicians”.

The lawyer said, “It is important to add that though I have just congratulated Sowore for emerging as presidential candidate of his party, he cannot win any election in the current Nigeria except if a revolution happens and he emerges through such a process.

“Nigerians are in love with corrupt politicians and rice.”

Earlier today, AAC announced Sowore as its consensus presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 general election.

Chairman of the AAC Presidential Primary Election, Kayode Babayemi said the decision showed the party’s trust in Sowore’s dedication to real democracy.