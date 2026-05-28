Why Ronaldo can’t be a coach – Djemba-Djemba

Former Manchester United midfielder, Eric Djemba-Djemba has revealed why ex-teammate, Christian Ronaldo could not go into coaching after his illustrious playing career.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has also on several occasions said he did not see himself becoming a coach after his playing career.

He cited his business interests and lack of passion for the job as reasons.

Djemba-Djemba added another reason why going into coaching might not end well for the 41-year-old Portuguese star.

Amid rumour of a future Ronaldo return to United as a director or coach, Djemba-Djemba favoured the former.

Speaking with Goal, the Cameroonian said Ronaldo “becomes mad very fast”, a temperament that might be unsuitable for a coach.

He said, “I think director will be much better for him. I cannot see Cristiano as a coach, because Cristiano is a man who, every time, he wants to go up, every time.

“I’m not surprised to see him play at 41 years old, I’m not surprised because I knew him when he was 17. I was with him, we were walking together after training, we were going to eat together, we watched TV together, sometimes in my house, sometimes his house, his mum was there, I saw his dad, when his dad was coming from Portugal to Manchester sometimes to visit, and Cristiano, he always wanted more, and more, and more, and more.

“I’m not surprised to see him play at 41 years old. I’m not surprised because I saw him and being a coach will be difficult for him – he becomes mad very, very fast! I can see him as a good director.”