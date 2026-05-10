Why people called Juma Jux impotent in Tanzania — Priscilla Ojo speaks

By Lawrence Agbo

Nigerian influencer and businesswoman Priscilla Ojo has opened up about the rumours her husband, Tanzanian music star Juma Jux, faced before they welcomed their first child, revealing that many people in Tanzania once believed he was impotent.

Speaking during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, shared on Instagram on Saturday, Priscilla said the speculation stemmed from the fact that Juma Jux had no child at the age of 35 despite being successful, wealthy, and previously involved in relationships.

She explained that many people questioned why the singer had no child or “baby mama” like several of his friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

“In his country Tanzania, people thought he was impotent because he did not have a child or babymama like his many of his friends and colleagues. They were like, ‘Why he is not having kids like his friends?’ Because obviously, he has been in past relationships,” she said.

Priscilla, however, dismissed the claims and described her husband as a disciplined man who was intentional about the family life.

She said Juma Jux simply chose to wait for the right time and refused to follow the lifestyle of others around him.

“They were questions but he knew when it was time. He is very disciplined. He knew what he wanted. You can roll with certain people and not be like them,” she added.

She also disclosed that even after the birth of their son in August 2025, some people still spread rumours, claiming the baby was born through surrogacy or implantation.

Priscilla and Juma Jux got married in a civil ceremony in Tanzania in February 2025 before holding their traditional and white weddings in Lagos in April the same year.

The couple later welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Prince Rakeem Ayomide Mkambala, in Canada in August 2025.