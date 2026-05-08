From Olanrewaju Lawal,

Birnin Kebbi

Dean, School of Surveying and Land Administration, Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, Dr. Shittu Oyewale Wasiu, has urged Nigerians especially Islamic organisations, to embrace dialogue and peaceful resolutions in addressing conflicts for the growth of the society.

He stated this as the guest speaker during inauguration of new executive of Nasruk-Lahi-L- Fathi Society (NASFAT), Kebbi branch, on the topic: “Conflicts Management and Resolution in a structured Islamic organisation.”

Wasiu said: “Islam recognised conflict as part of human nature, provided solutions and must be handled ethically. Qur’an emphasises reconciliation and justice. Believers are encouraged to make peace between disputing parties.

“Justice must be upheld even if it is against oneself. Forgiveness and patience are highly valued. Conflict is not inherently negative; when managed properly, it can lead to growth, better understanding and stronger relationships.

“Conflicts are linked to poor communication, lack of transparency in leadership, misinterpretation of Islamic teachings, power struggle, cultural and ethnic differences, resources allocation issues and personal interest and ego. Qur’an and Prophet Muhammad provided solutions through justice, compassion and commitment to unity.

“Justice is fundamental in resolving conflicts in Islam. Muslims are commanded to act justly in all circumstances, even when it is against their own interest or those of their relatives. Fairness ensures that no party is oppressed during the resolution process.”

Citing from Qur’an 4:58, and other verses, Wasiu said: “Indeed, Allah commands you to render trusts to whom they are due and when you judge; judge with justice. Be persistently standing firm in justice even if it is against yourself.

“In resolving the conflict, Islam encourages justice, consultation, reconciliation, patience, forgiveness, truthfulness and honesty, avoidance of backbiting and slander as well as be fair in judgment and equity.

“Conflict is unavoidable in any organisation, including structured Islamic institutions. However, Islam provides a comprehensive and ethical framework for managing and resolving disputes.

“By adhering to principles such as justice, consultation, patience and reconciliation, Islamic organisations can transform conflict into an opportunity for growth and unity. Effective leadership and commitment to Islamic values are essential for sustaining harmony and achieving organisational goals.”