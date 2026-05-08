Why my father-in-law wants Liams’s DNA result to be negative – Mohbad’s widow

By Seyi Babalola

Omowunmi Aloba, the widow of late musician Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, has stated that her father-in-law, Joseph Aloba, wants her son’s DNA test to come back negative.

Omowunmi claimed in a now-circulating interview on Channels TV that the tension between the two families began before Mohbad’s death and was caused by internal family conflicts.

“Yeah, we used to be best of friends. So I think we fell out, I think it was after I had my child,” she said.

According to her, disagreements surrounding Liam’s naming ceremony and unresolved family issues escalated over time.

“It was after I had Liam, because of the naming ceremony issues, and the fact that my husband forgave his mother. It was just a family feud that became something very big,” she stated.

Omowunmi argued that many people mistakenly assume the rift began only after Mohbad’s death.

“A lot of people online feel like it’s all about the demise of my husband. But in reality, it is because of the family feud that we had before the demise of my husband,” she added.

The late singer’s widow further alleged that shortly after Mohbad’s death, her father-in-law focused discussions on the singer’s properties and royalties.

“I literally placed a call to him because I was tense and scared. He wasn’t saying what I needed to hear. He was just talking about my husband’s property and all of that,” she claimed.

She further alleged that Joseph Aloba wants the DNA outcome to disprove Liam’s paternity.

“What he actually wants can never happen. He actually wants the DNA of my child to be negative,” she said.

Omowunmi added that the situation has deteriorated to the point where reconciliation may no longer be possible.

“It has really got to a point that I don’t think this whole family feud can be settled anymore,” she stated.

Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, under controversial circumstances at the age of 27.

His death generated widespread indignation, protests, and numerous investigations, including judicial processes, autopsy reviews, and ongoing paternity disputes involving his son, Liam.