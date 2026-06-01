Why LSSTF, police showing force from the air in Lagos – Ogunsan

By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) has explained why the Fund, alongside the Nigeria Police Force and its Air Wing, has been conducting aerial patrols across Lagos at weekends, saying the exercise is aimed at bolstering safety, boosting public confidence, and assuring Lagosians of consistent aerial surveillance.

The operation, led by the Executive Secretary/CEO of LSSTF, Dr. Ayodele Ogunsan, involved senior police officers, including the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Fatai Tijani; ACP Nsikan Boniface, Pilot, Nigeria Police Air Wing Department, Force Headquarters; CSP Dazi Manga, Pilot; Admin Officer, RRS Lagos, DSP Saka Ayodele; as well as the LSSTF Director of Administration, Mr. Degbola Lewis.

The patrol covered key areas of the state, including mainland and island corridors, providing real-time situational awareness and supporting intelligence-led security operations.

Speaking before the surveillance exercise, Dr. Ogunsan described the initiative as a proactive measure aimed at enhancing public safety, strengthening rapid-response capabilities, and providing additional support for security agencies protecting lives and property across Lagos.

Ogunsan said the aerial patrol was not a one-off exercise but would become a regular feature of the state’s security architecture.

He said: “We started this mission a few months ago and made it clear that we are not here to frighten anyone but to encourage Lagosians to support us in this effort to keep Lagos safe.

“The first exercise was successful. Lagosians responded positively, and we promised to sustain it. This is a follow-up exercise. We have been running this quietly without informing Lagosians, but given the tension in the land, it is important that we carry the public along.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed us to assure Lagosians that Lagos is safe and that security remains his priority. He is working round the clock to ensure the safety of residents.

This is a message of hope, comfort, encouragement, and assurance that you have a leader who places security at the forefront.

“As his foot soldiers, we are also assuring residents that our air, land, and waterways are safe. This is a subnational contribution to national security. President Bola Tinubu is doing a lot to ensure Nigeria remains safe, but as subnationals, we must also contribute our quota. We will patrol the state from the air, identify security concerns, and ensure the right measures are taken.”

Dr. Ogunsan also urged Lagosians not to be alarmed by the increased presence of low-flying surveillance aircraft across different parts of the state in the coming days.

“In the coming days, the airspace will be busier, but I assure Lagosians not to be scared when they hear aircraft hovering around their areas. We are your people, not strange forces, and we will ensure that the right things are done,” he said.

On his part, CP Fatai Tijani explained the importance of air surveillance.

“This is to boost public confidence and assure residents that the police are ready to protect them. It is to tell Lagosians that policing is no longer limited to land operations; we are also in the air.

“By conducting aerial surveillance across the state, criminals will realise there is no hiding place on land, sea, or in the air.

“The aerial patrol facilitated by LSSTF will continue on a sustained basis as part of broader efforts to improve surveillance, intelligence gathering, and operational effectiveness. It will also help tackle criminal activities in Lagos, the nation’s commercial nerve centre.”