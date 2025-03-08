From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Alex Otti has explained why, 20 months after being sworn in as governor, he still operates from his private residence at Umuehim Nvosi in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State.

Otti, who gave the reason while responding to a question during his monthly media briefing tagged “Governor Otti Speaks to Abians,” said the Government House in Umuahia was looted and rendered unusable by appointees of the immediate past administration.

Otti said that since his priorities were delivering results to Abians rather than where he operates from, the significant cost of renovating and retrofitting the Government House made it more expedient for him to work from his private residence. “You are worried that I am not operating from here. I don’t think you should worry about that. The important thing is that I’m operating,” he stated.

“Abians want to see activities not where their Governor is staying. Where I live is not as important as having roads in Aba and Umuahia and other Local Government Areas in Abia State. It is not as important as ensuring that Aba and Umuahia particularly are kept clean on a 24 hour, seven days basis. It is not as important as ensuring that our people have good hospitals and accessible schools to go to. It is not as important as ensuring that our schools are fixed. Those were the area I declared state of emergency on. I didn’t declare emergency on Government House and where the Governor will live.

“So, what the issue is, is that this Government House is important but not as important as some of the things that I mentioned earlier,” Otti added.

The governor reassured Abians that the state’s seat of power would be fixed in due course, not just for his administration but for future governors. “When I inspected both the Governor’s Lodge and the Governor’s Office, they were in terrible states of disrepair, vandalized and looted. Renovating them requires significant funds, but I considered it more urgent to channel those resources into infrastructure, security, health, environment and education,” he said.

Otti, who reiterated his administration’s commitment to driving massive infrastructural development in the state, said the popular Port Harcourt Road, being reconstructed by Julius Berger, will be commissioned on 29 May. The governor, who noted that the ongoing expansion of Library Avenue (popularly known as Bank Road) will be completed before the end of March, also informed that work was progressing at various project sites across the state, including the recently flagged-off Omenuko Bridge.

He announced that work will soon commence on Owaza Road in Ukwa West LGA, as he would be flagging off the reconstruction of the road by next week. Otti reiterated his administration’s desire to ensure all parts of the state enjoy a steady power supply and to tackle insecurity head-on.