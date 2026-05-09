From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The National Vice Chairman, South-West, of the Labour Party, Abayomi Arabambi, has declared that the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, remains the best candidate to offer qualitative representation among those jostling to represent Ogun East Senatorial District in 2027.

Arabambi, who made this declaration in a statement issued by Sustainability of Ogun State and Dapo Abiodun Legacy Beyond 2027, a political support group he convened, expressed optimism that Abiodun would attract and facilitate more developmental projects to Ogun East if he clinches the senatorial seat.

He noted that with the sterling performance of Governor Abiodun in office since 2019, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is assured of a landslide victory in the senatorial district next year.

According to him, Ogun State has witnessed unprecedented economic growth under the current administration, insisting that the governor is the best bet to be fielded by the APC as the senatorial candidate for Ogun East.

“Ogun State is now the fastest-growing economy in Nigeria, with IGR soaring from ₦45 billion to over ₦240 billion annually and GDP leaping from ₦4 trillion to roughly ₦17 trillion.

“He should not be subjected to vilification because of the politics of 2027,” he stated.

He also praised the governor for maintaining peace in the state’s political environment.

“Abiodun has lowered the political temperature, with no political killings or harassment despite provocations,” Arabambi added.

The LP chieftain, however, decried various “malicious” allegations being circulated online against Governor Abiodun, aimed at maligning him.

He described the allegations as not only spurious but politically motivated to discredit the governor because of the Ogun East senatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Arabambi said the allegations against the governor, particularly claims relating to local government funds and past legal controversies, were mere recycled narratives designed to discredit him politically.

He dismissed the allegations that the governor allegedly diverted N17 billion belonging to local governments, pointing out that the accusation had already been debunked.

“The state government stepped in when federal allocations could not cover salaries. Governor Abiodun augmented the shortfall to the tune of N17 billion. That is not a diversion. That is the opposite of diversion.

“Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC), which includes all local government chairmen and labour representatives, supervises allocation decisions.

“The governor does not sit in that meeting and decide things alone. That is not how it works,” he stated.