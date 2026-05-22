Which European clubs could have the most players at the 2026 World Cup

By Seyi Babalola

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, scheduled to kick off in June across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is expected to feature more players from Europe’s elite clubs than ever before.

With the tournament expanding to 48 teams and allowing squads of up to 26 players, top clubs could send well over a dozen stars to football’s biggest stage.

As national teams begin announcing their final squads ahead of the June 1 deadline, several European giants are already emerging as the clubs likely to dominate the tournament with the highest number of representatives.

Manchester City

Manchester City are once again expected to rank among the clubs with the most World Cup players.

Pep Guardiola’s squad is filled with internationals from Europe, South America, and Africa.

Players such as Erling Haaland, Rúben Dias, and Joško Gvardiol are all likely World Cup participants.

Egypt’s provisional squad announcement already confirmed Marmoush’s inclusion for the tournament, and the Portugal squad already confirmed Bernardo Silva.

City’s global recruitment strategy has made them one of football’s most internationally represented clubs.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid remain a World Cup powerhouse thanks to their collection of elite stars from Brazil, France, England, Uruguay, and Croatia.

Players including Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde are all expected to represent their countries in North America.

Madrid’s deep Champions League pedigree and star-studded roster almost guarantee massive World Cup representation again in 2026.

FC Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich consistently provide one of the largest groups of players to major tournaments.

Germany’s national team traditionally relies heavily on Bayern stars, while the club also supplies players to Canada, France, Portugal, South Korea and several African nations.

Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies, Kim Min-jae and Dayot Upamecano are among the likely Bayern representatives at the tournament.

Arsenal

Arsenal could be one of the surprise leaders in World Cup representation at the 2026 tournament.

The London club now possesses a squad packed with internationals from England, Brazil, France, Norway, Spain, Belgium and Ecuador.

A recent discussion among Arsenal supporters predicted over 15 Arsenal players could feature at the World Cup, including Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Martin Ødegaard, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli.

If those projections become reality, Arsenal may rival Europe’s traditional giants for total player representation.

Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain’s multicultural squad makes them another major contributor to the World Cup.

PSG players are expected to represent France, Morocco, Portugal, South Korea and several South American countries.

Stars like Ousmane Dembélé, Achraf Hakimi and Gonçalo Ramos are all likely to feature prominently for their national teams.

FC Barcelona

Barcelona continue to produce and develop elite international players through both their academy and transfer policy.

Spain’s squad could once again contain several Barcelona stars, while players from the club are also expected to represent Poland, Uruguay, Brazil and the Netherlands.

Young talents developed by Barcelona’s academy are increasingly becoming regulars on the international stage.

Bigger tournament means bigger club presence

The expanded 48-team format means the 2026 World Cup will feature more than 1,200 players overall — the highest number in tournament history.

That increase heavily benefits Europe’s top clubs, who now recruit talent from nearly every footballing continent.

Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 giants are expected to dominate squad lists in June.

As the countdown to the tournament continues, clubs like Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Arsenal appear set to lead the way with the most World Cup stars.