From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has rejected allegations by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the state that it had procured adulterated fertiliser for distribution to farmers in the state.

Commissioner for Agriculture Alhaji Shehu Muazu stated this during a press conference in Birnin Kebbi.

He explained that the state government was truly puzzled by a report on new media that the fertiliser bought was mixed with sand.

According to him, “I want to make it categorically clear that in the 2025 wet season, the Kebbi State Government has not awarded any contract for the procurement of fertiliser.

“Rather, the Governor, in his own wisdom, has decided to use the period to encourage our own local industrialists.

“Therefore, he directly purchased fertiliser from local blending plants.

The three fertiliser companies engaged by the State Government for the supply of fertiliser were Maccat Agro Limited, Danmadami Fertiliser Blending Plant, and Contect Agro Global Ltd.

Also, Mairiga Company was engaged by the local governments for the procurement of the fertiliser.

Muazu added that the essence of the governor’s action was to encourage industrialisation and local entrepreneurs.

He said, “So, the claims by the ADC to the effect that the governor has awarded a contract for the procurement of fertiliser are false, null, and void.

“If anybody wants to verify this, the records are here, and the companies are here.

“Equally, the governor, in his own wisdom, graciously approved the introduction of bio-organic fertiliser.

“Because you all know that the world is moving towards organic production, and it is moving away from chemical fertiliser.”

The Commissioner further explained that the Ministry of Agriculture made a suggestion to the Governor that the state should key into the extant global trends.

According to him, this was with the view to ensuring that Kebbi State does not lag behind in this direction.

Muazu added that the Governor equally approved the direct procurement of ten trucks of organic fertiliser from Contect Agro Global Ltd.

According to him, it is a well-known company in Nigeria as far as bio-organic fertiliser is concerned.

Muazu said, “This is our position, and it is so unfortunate that ADC decided to tow the path of destruction.

“They should have come to the ministry and made enquiries because our doors are always open.

“It is also regrettable that the ADC decided to feed the media with uncorroborated lies.”

“It is unimaginable for any credible fertiliser blending company to adulterate its own products, especially when supplied directly to the government. The fertilisers are available for inspection by the media and the general public.”

After the briefing, the commissioner displayed all the brands of fertiliser, including the organic fertiliser and chemical fertiliser, to show the glaring difference.