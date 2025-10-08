The Nigeria Police Force has shared an update on the enforcement of the vehicle tinted glass permit, saying it has been suspended after a court order halting the exercise.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by the Spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, during an interview with Africa Independent Television (AIT).

“Information reaching me from the office of the PRO is that the order has been received and the enforcement of the tinted permit is now on hold pending the court’s verdict,” Adeh stated.

Addressing concerns surrounding the purpose of the tinted glass regulation, she disclosed that it was introduced for security reasons.

Adeh added that criminal activities have been carried out using vehicles with tinted windows.

“The law was not made by us. We are enforcers. The policy was purely security-driven. Some criminals were using tinted vehicles to commit offences, making it difficult for law enforcement to identify suspects,” Adeh said.