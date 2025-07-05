From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Labour Party in Imo State has declared that it will not follow its former presidential candidate, Peter Obi to his new party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

State chairman of the party, Calistus Ihejiagba speaking to our correspondent on Obi’s exit of the party affirmed that the party will exist with or without the former Anambra State governor .

“Labour Party will continue to exist in Imo; we are going nowhere, we will work towards making the party stronger in Imo. Our party is still the masses party, and we’re here to stay.”

Obi’s decision to join the ADC has sparked controversy, with speculations that the LP in Imo State might split and follow him.

However, the party’s leadership has affirmed its commitment to the Labour Party, dismissing any notions of a mass exodus.

The development underscores the party’s determination to maintain its presence and influence in Imo State.