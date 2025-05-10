From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The President/Chief Executive of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has dismissed any notion of rivalry between his company and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.), stating clearly that both institutions are aligned in their mission to achieve energy security for Nigeria.

Dangote made the commitment during a courtesy visit to the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPC Ltd, Bashir Bayo Ojulari, on Thursday in Abuja.

According to a statement issued by NNPC Spokesperson, Olufemi Soneye, on Friday, Dangote, who led a delegation from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals (DPRP), reiterated the group’s readiness to collaborate with the newly appointed NNPC management to ensure steady energy supply and drive national prosperity.

“There is no competition between us, we are not here to compete with NNPC Ltd. NNPC is part and parcel of our business and we are also part of NNPC. This is an era of co-operation between the two organisations.” he stated.

Dangote also congratulated the GCEO and his senior management team on their appointments, expressing confidence in their capabilities to navigate the enormous responsibilities that come with their roles.

In his remarks, the GCEO, Mr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, assured Dangote of a mutually beneficial partnership anchored on healthy competition and productive collaboration. Ojulari highlighted the exceptional calibre of talent he met in NNPC Ltd, describing the workforce as dedicated, highly skilled and hardworking professionals who are consistently keen on delivering value for Nigeria. Expressing the company’s readiness to build a legacy of national prosperity through innovation and shared purpose, Ojulari said NNPC would sustain its collaboration with the Dangote Group especially where there is commercial advantage for Nigeria.