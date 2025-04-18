The Kogi State Police Command has disclosed that an investigation into the attack on Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s family home is underway.

Speaking in a statement on Friday, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Aya Ovye, said the command received the distress call that the residence in Obeiba-Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area was under attack.

Ovye added that the Commissioner of Police had instructed the the deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of Criminal Investigation Department to begin a swift and discrete investigation into the incident.

“At about 0100hrs, some hoodlums numbering about three armed with cutlasses invaded the family house of the said Senator and damaged some front window glasses.

“Immediately the information was received by the DPO, he mobilized his men in for on the spot assessment where he met a young man name Michael Akpoti in the house who narrated how the hoodlums used cutlasses to damaged the said building while trying to gain access into the house before he raised alarm which made the hoodlums to flee.

“In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department to commence an immediate and discreet investigation into the alleged attack to ascertain its cause with the view to apprehending the perpetrators and bringing them to justice,” the statement reads.