We have every instrument to win 2027 for Tinubu — Okpebholo

By Lawrence Agbo

Monday Okpebholo, Governor of Edo State, has expressed confidence that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will secure victory in the 2027 presidential election, saying the ruling All Progressives Congress already has everything needed to win.

Speaking during an interview on Politics Today, Okpebholo said Tinubu’s administration had taken bold decisions that previous leaders were unwilling to make, adding that those reforms were already benefiting Nigerians.

According to him, one of the clearest examples was the removal of fuel subsidy, which he described as a difficult but necessary decision that required unusual political courage.

“Who could have the courage to remove fuel subsidy? There are so many tough decisions taken by this president that no man has been able to take in this country, and they are benefiting Nigeria today,” he said.

The Edo governor insisted that Tinubu had made major contributions to national development and deserved another term to complete the reforms already started.

He also dismissed the chances of major opposition figures such as Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi, arguing that they had all held positions of influence in the past without delivering meaningful results for the country.

“President Bola Tinubu must win the 2027 election. Obi, Atiku and Amaechi have failed this country in the past,” he stated.

Okpebholo further declared that the 2027 election was already leaning in Tinubu’s favour because of the political strength and structures available to the APC across the country.

“Let me tell you, President Tinubu has made a huge landmark for this country and this election is already as good as won because we have every instrument to win this election,” he added.

He maintained that governors and political leaders joining the APC were doing so because they believed in Tinubu’s leadership and wanted him to return for a second term to consolidate his policies.