“We are not out to punish you with outages” – PHED

From Aniekan Aniekan, Calabar

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) does not deliberately keep customers in darkness to punish them, the company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Olubukola Ilevbare, has said.

Speaking at PHED’s Customer Enlightenment and Resolution Meeting in Calabar, Ilevbare said outages are caused by various factors, including grid collapses, storms, accidents, vandalisation, theft of components and damaged equipment.

“Sometimes there are things that are beyond us. And because we are at the end of the value chain, the customers don’t understand the intricacies, as we are the ones that directly interface with them.

“We have had cases of motorists running into our poles, damaging them and leading to outages. The narrative that PHED deliberately punishes customers with outages is false.”

“We do not intentionally put our customers in darkness. Electricity cannot be stored, but must be distributed. At PHED, our goal is to distribute the electricity allocated to us effectively and efficiently.”

Ilevbare said the Customer Enlightenment meetings, held in conjunction with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), are designed to bridge the information gap between PHED and its customers. The sessions combine enlightenment on business operations with on-the-spot resolution of complaints and escalation of issues that cannot be resolved immediately.

She noted that the meetings have reduced misinformation and improved customer relations across PHED’s franchise. One example, she said, is the clarification around prepaid meters.

“People now know that the metres are free, but they have obligations too. They also have to ensure that their apartments are ready for the installations by ensuring proper wiring is done. That has helped to bridge a gap,” Ilevbare said.

On the persistent issue of faulty transformers, Ilevbare admitted PHED must improve its response time, but stressed that repairs depend on available funds from bill payments.

“When bills are not paid, the liquidity to afford these repairs becomes a problem. We pay for this electricity. And if customers do not pay their bills, where do we get funds to fix the issues?” she asked.

She added that PHED prioritises repairs for areas where customers pay regularly, but pledged that the company would continue to push for faster turnaround times across the board.

Ilevbare said PHED’s message to customers is simple: “PHED truly cares. We’re constantly seeking ways to improve our services. We’re not out to punish or make life difficult.”

Dr Gerome Egbe, the Special Adviser to the Cross River State Governor on Public Utilities, said he was happy with the response from the people and hoped the grey areas would be adequately addressed.

He said the government is working to intervene in areas with an acute shortage of transformers to ensure that people gain more access to electricity.

Addressing the meeting, Eka Wills, the Cross River State Commissioner for Power and Renewable Energy, said he expects concerns expressed by consumers to be adequately addressed and pledged that the government will work to ensure what is distributed in the state equals what is generated.

The PHED Calabar Customer Enlightenment and Resolution Meeting was monitored by the Secretary of the Cross River Forum of NERC, Blessing Abuo.