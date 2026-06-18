From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Itsekiri ethnic nationality in Delta State has rejected attempts to present contested interpretations or ongoing discussions as settled outcomes of the presidential intervention relating to the proposed delineation of electoral wards and constituencies within the Warri Federal Constituency by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

A statement by Secretary to the Itsekiri Leaders of Thought (ILOT), Sir Amorighye S. Mene, expressed concern over what it described as misleading interpretations and misrepresentations of the intervention of President Bola Tinubu, in the ongoing discussions.

While appreciating the Tinubu’s commitment to promoting peace, stability and inclusiveness in Delta State, particularly regarding discussions surrounding the proposed creation of additional state constituencies and the proposed Warri Federal Constituency II, the Itsekiri nation noted that recent newspaper advertorials and public statements issued by certain Ijaw and Urhobo groups did not accurately reflect the spirit and outcomes of the engagements convened by the president.

“On June 11, 2026, President Tinubu hosted representatives of the Ijaw, Itsekiri and Urhobo ethnic nationalities of the Warri Federal Constituency at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Also in attendance was the Executive Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori. The meeting focused on finding a peaceful and sustainable resolution to issues arising from the ward delineation exercise conducted by INEC and related concerns within the Warri Federal Constituency.

“Throughout the discussions, the President emphasized the need for peace, dialogue, mutual respect and coexistence among all ethnic nationalities in the area, in keeping with the spirit of national unity embodied in the National Anthem.

“Contrary to certain public claims, the President did not make any pronouncement altering the judicially recognised status of any local government area. Rather, discussions centred on practical pathways towards peaceful implementation of lawful decisions and the management of concerns raised by stakeholders.

“With respect to Warri South Local Government Area, issues concerning the nomenclature of certain wards were discussed. Similarly, discussions relating to Warri South-West Local Government Area focused on representation, inclusiveness and mechanisms for maintaining peace among the constituent ethnic nationalities.

“The President subsequently directed that representatives of the affected ethnic groups engage further under the coordination of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to explore areas of consensus and develop proposals capable of promoting long-term stability within the Warri Federal Constituency.”

The statement said pursuant to the directive, representatives of the Itsekiri and Ijaw ethnic nationalities met on June 12, 2026, at the Office of the National Security Adviser, that the meeting was attended by the National Security Adviser and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi.

“During the engagement, various proposals relating to representation and power-sharing arrangements within the proposed Warri Federal Constituency II were discussed. These discussions formed part of ongoing consultations aimed at fostering peaceful coexistence and ensuring that all stakeholders have confidence in the process. Deliberations on these matters remain subject to further consultations, legal requirements and constitutional processes where applicable”, it added.

The Itsekiri Nation further noted that President Tinubu consistently urged all parties to pursue dialogue and consensus and cautioned against actions capable of undermining peace or frustrating efforts towards an amicable resolution while stressing the importance of cooperation among stakeholders and the need to avoid inflammatory narratives capable of heightening tensions in the area.

It expressed its commitment to peaceful dialogue, respect for the rule of law, and constructive engagement with all stakeholders, urging all parties to refrain from misinformation, avoid actions capable of escalating tensions, and support ongoing efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace, unity and development within the Warri Federal Constituency.