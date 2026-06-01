Wabara urges Nigerians to unite against bad leadership

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Former Senate President Senator Adolphus Wabara has urged Nigerians to rise above partisan, ethnic and religious divisions and unite against bad leadership in the country.

Senator Wabara insisted that the survival of the country depends on the choices citizens make in the 2027 general elections.

In a statement marking his 78th birthday, Senator Wabara identified poor leadership as Nigeria’s greatest problem, arguing that the country’s enormous human and natural resources have been squandered by successive administrations, particularly under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former Senate President, who is also the Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), urged opposition political parties to set aside their differences and forge a common front to rescue Nigeria from what he termed “economic mismanagement, democratic decline and worsening insecurity.”

He regretted that the nation’s fortunes have steadily deteriorated since the APC assumed power in 2015.

“Nigeria’s greatest problem is not a lack of resources or talented citizens. Our greatest problem is bad leadership. A nation blessed with abundant wealth and extraordinary human capital should not be battling the level of poverty, hunger, unemployment and insecurity we see today.”

Wabara lamented the soaring cost of living, declining purchasing power, rising unemployment and the growing sense of hopelessness among ordinary Nigerians.

“Millions of Nigerians can no longer afford the basic necessities of life. Businesses are shutting down, investors are losing confidence, families are struggling to survive, while insecurity continues to spread across various parts of the country. This is not the Nigeria our founding fathers envisioned.”

He accused the ruling APC of failing to fulfil its promises to Nigerians and warned that allowing the party to continue in power beyond 2027 could further endanger the nation’s future.

“The APC promised change, but what Nigerians have witnessed over the years is a painful decline in living standards, deepening divisions, mounting debt burdens and worsening insecurity. The evidence is visible across the country. Nigerians must honestly assess the state of the nation and decide whether this is the direction they want to continue.”

He accused the ruling party of attempting to weaken opposition voices and shrink the democratic space.

Wabara called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the judiciary, security agencies and other democratic institutions to discharge their responsibilities with patriotism and integrity.