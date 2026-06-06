Voter registration: Natasha mobilises Kogi residents to get PVCs

From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

The Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has urged eligible voters across Kogi State, particularly youths and first-time voters, to register and obtain their permanent voters cards (PVCs) as a vital step toward participating in the 2027 elections.

She also called on those with PVCs to take advantage of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC’s) voter information update exercise before the July 10, 2026 deadline.

Her appeal, which was contained in a public awareness message issued on Friday, comes as INEC continues its nationwide PVC registration and voter information update exercise, with eligible Nigerians expected to register, transfer, or update their records before the July 10, 2026 deadline.

According to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, the PVC remains one of the most powerful instruments available to citizens for determining the future of their communities and the nation at large.

“I urge all Kogi State indigenous sons and daughters, especially our youths and first-time voters, to participate actively in the ongoing PVC registration exercise. Your vote remains your voice, and your voice matters in shaping the future of our communities, our state, and our nation.

“No responsible citizen should be left out of the electoral process. Those who have attained voting age should register immediately, while those whose voter information requires correction or updating should take advantage of the ongoing exercise before the deadline,” she added.

The lawmaker also appealed to community leaders, youth organisations, civil society groups, and other stakeholders to intensify grassroots sensitisation efforts aimed at increasing voter registration across the state.

“I call on families, friends, community associations, and stakeholders across Kogi State to encourage one another to register. Democracy thrives when citizens participate actively. A PVC is not just a card; it is a symbol of your right to determine the future you desire,” Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan added.