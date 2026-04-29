Viral video: Police arrest woman for beating, stabbing daughter in Lagos

A woman caught on video beating up her teenage daughter while armed with a knife in Opeki, Ayobo area of Lagos State has been arrested by police in the state.

The Lagos State Police Command disclosed this in an X post on Wednesday.

An X user, @TrendyX, who shared the video earlier on Wednesday, revealed that the incident occurred at 32 Tashoro Street, Opeki, Ayobo Road, Lagos.

According to the X user, the woman allegedly maltreated and beat up her 15-year-old daughter indiscriminately.

The matter was said to have got to a head when she pulled a knife and stabbed her daughter multiple times.

“As she was about to deliver the final strike, neighbors intervened,” the X user wrote.

Reacting to the incident, the Lagos police command said the suspect has been arrested and remains in police custody.

The command added that the affected children have been rescued and safely handed over to the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development for proper care, protection, and necessary welfare support.

“The command assures the public that a thorough investigation is ongoing, and the suspect will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

“Members of the public are urged to remain calm, as the situation is under control,” the command stated.