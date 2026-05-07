Viral video: Cross River police confirm arrest of 2 cops with firearms amid ongoing communal clash

The Cross River State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of two policemen with firearms and ammunition in connection with the ongoing Ugep–Idomi communal crisis.

Command spokesman, Eitokpah Akata confirmed the arrest of the policemen which was captured in a viral video that circulated on social media.

The command clarified that the incident occurred on 5th May 2026, when two suspects riding on a motorcycle were intercepted during a routine stop-and-search operation conducted jointly by men of the Nigeria Police Force and personnel of the Nigerian Army in Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State.

According to the statement, preliminary findings indicated that the two suspects seen in the viral video were serving members of the Nigeria Police Force attached to the Akwa Ibom State Police Command and were found in possession of firearms and live ammunition at the time of their interception.

“The suspects were immediately taken into custody and subsequently transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Calabar, where a full-scale investigation is currently ongoing,” Ekata disclosed.

Meanwhile, the Cross River State Commissioner of Police, CP Rashid B. Afegbua, has ordered a comprehensive investigation to determine the motive, intent, and full circumstances surrounding the suspects’ actions.