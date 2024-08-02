Violence, looting as protesters march in Katsina

From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Many people, including security agents, were injured in Katsina State during the protest that erupted yesterday.

It was gathered that an unspecified number of persons, including security agents, were receiving treatment at the Government House clinic.

A group of protesters was said to have marched towards the Government House, Katsina, looting and vandalising shops along the route.

They, however, met resistance near the Government House where security agents fired live bullets at the protesters and

in the ensuing melee a patrol vehicle of the NSDC went up in flames and injured some policemen.

Earlier in the day, the Struggle For Good Governance roup embarked on a peaceful protest in Katsina metropolis as the majority of residents stayed indoors.

This is just as the state police command made good its threat to deploy special units to checkmate any breakdown of law and order during the protest.

Apparently intimidated by the large presence of security forces on the streets, commercial activities were grounded, banks and offices were also under lock and key.

The protesters, who carried placards with different inscriptions, such as “We are hungry and we need security to be restored”, “End banditry now”, “Economic hardship is high”, “Reduce high cost of governance” and “Stop the killings in the North”, marched from Kofar Sauri T-Junction to the New Katsina Government House, under the leadership of Comrade Habibu Ruma.

Another group led by Ambassador Umar Ahmed Jibrin started their protest march from GRA Roundabout and also headed to the Government House.

However, government officials on duty refused to collect the list of demands from the protesters to the federal government, which included restoration of fuel subsidy, among others.

Jibrin told reporters, “People are dying because of hunger and insecurity. We embarked on this protest for government to address these challenges.

“We call on the federal government and the President to restore fuel subsidy and tackle the issue of naira devaluation.”