Victor Osimhen’s brace seals Galatasaray’s 26th league title

09 May 2026 10:03 pm WAT

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Victor Osimhen’s brace seals Galatasaray’s 26th league title
Enugu State

By Seyi Babalola

Galatasaray won the Turkish Super League with a thrilling 4-2 victory over Antalyaspor, with Victor Osimhen delivering a pivotal performance to secure the club’s 26th title.

The match began with strong energy, with Antalyaspor scoring first shortly before halftime through Soner Dikmen in the 45th minute, silencing the home crowd and putting early pressure on the league leaders.

Galatasaray replied in the second half, with Mario Lemina bringing them level in the 56th minute, restoring confidence and momentum to the champions-in-waiting.

However, Antalyaspor promptly recovered the lead with a fantastic free-kick strike in the 62nd minute, setting up a nail-biting final half-hour.

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That tension was eventually broken by Osimhen, who stepped in when it counted most.

The Nigerian striker levelled in the 66th minute before scoring again shortly after, completing a magnificent brace that turned the game on its head and sent Galatasaray into the lead for the first time.

Deep into stoppage time, Kaan Ayhan added the finishing touch in the 95th minute, sealing the victory and confirming the title in emphatic fashion.

With the win, Galatasaray secured their fourth consecutive league championship and extended their dominance in Turkish football, celebrating a historic 26th league triumph powered by a dramatic late surge and Osimhen’s match-winning heroics.

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