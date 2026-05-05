From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former Imo State Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Simon Ebegbulem, has expressed confidence in winning the House of Representatives seat for Ehime Mbano/Ihitte Uboma/Obowo Federal Constituency, Imo State, following Governor Hope Uzodimma’s endorsement.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday when he returned his completed expression of interest and nomination forms to contest on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the former Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to ex-APC national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, said that his people had also anointed him.

“My mission contesting for the seat is actually to assist my people, to serve my people because we cannot just be writing as journalists. And most times we write and things are not changing.

“Sometimes we feel like joining the system. We are able to have the opportunity to change the narrative. That is actually my motivation to join politics,” he said.

Asked how he intends to go about the financial war chest in line with the demands of the game, he said: “I don’t think it is about godfathers or about money, it is about closeness to the people and the grassroots.”

“Sometimes that is one thing that has actually deceived our people from joining politics. And that is why the core politicians, and the bourgeoisie are using it to intimidate our people.

“Politics is really not about money, but the opportunity to serve your people, to be close to the grassroots. The moment you are close to the grassroots, they will be crying for your elevation.

“I don’t really need to spend. When some of these guys who have money spend N1 billion, you can spend just N100,000 and move on. So it is not really about money. I don’t have that war chest. I have the people behind me. And my people want me. And that is why I want to represent them.”

On whether he has the endorsement of Governor Uzodimma, Ebegbulem said: “I have been his disciple from day one. And we are the co-architects of the three arrows of the administration of the governor, who has done very well for himself. Some of us are joining this race because of him.

“We want to also help replicate at the local level what he is doing at the state level. I believe that it is going to make him proud. And this is what he wants.

“He is a leader who likes the youth, who wants people at the grassroots to enjoy, who wants development at the grassroots. And he only needs people who are workaholics like him to be able to replicate that in our communities.

“You should know that before I join this kind of race, I must have gotten the blessings of my governor. And that is why I am here,” he said.