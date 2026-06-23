US set to deport Nigerian Ayodeji Ajayi amid long criminal history

A United States-based Nigerian, Ayodeji Olamide Ajayi, is set to be deported following multiple criminal convictions, including domestic violence, trespassing and intimidation.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said his imminent removal was part of ongoing efforts to rid the country of criminal aliens.

In an X post on Tuesday, ICE disclosed that Ajayi entered the US on a student visa in 2007 and remained illegally despite leaving school.

The post reads, “Ayodeji Olamide Ajayi, of Nigeria, entered the United States in 2007 on a student visa and eventually left school, but failed to leave the country.

“Instead, he stayed in the U.S. and got to work on a lengthy rap sheet that includes convictions such as: Domestic violence, Trespassing, Intimidation, Obstruction.

“His criminal history also includes these egregious charges: Kidnapping, Rape, Family neglect.”

ICE hinged the deportation on the immigration enforcement policies of President Donald Trump.

“Thanks to @POTUS’ commitment to getting criminal illegal aliens out of this country, Ajayi will be leaving the United States shortly,” the agency said.

Local media reports from May 2024 revealed that one 39-year-old Ayodeji Olamide Ajayi wanted for aggravated rape was involved in a stand-off with police in Bradley County, Tennessee.

He told officers he would not surrender and had a gun.

A local sheriff’s office said Ajayi, who had a toy BB pistol that closely resembled a real firearm, was later taken into custody.

He was subsequently charged with 4 counts of aggravated rape, 1 count of rape, aggravated burglary, sexual battery, aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault.