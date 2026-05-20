US lifts Ebola ban for DR Congo World cup team

By Lawrence Agbo

The United States has confirmed that the DR Congo national football team will be allowed to participate in the upcoming FIFA World Cup despite ongoing Ebola-related travel restrictions affecting parts of Central and East Africa.

A senior US State Department official disclosed on Tuesday that arrangements were being made to ensure the Congolese squad could enter the country under special health protocols ahead of the tournament.

US recently imposed entry restrictions on non-American travellers who had visited the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan within the previous 21 days following concerns over a deadly Ebola outbreak in the region.

However, US authorities clarified that the restrictions would not prevent the DR Congo national team from fulfilling its World Cup fixtures.

According to the official, many of the players had already been training in Europe before the competition, meaning some members of the squad may not even fall under the current travel limitations.

For players who recently travelled from DR Congo, the US government said they would instead undergo strict medical screening and isolation procedures similar to those required for returning American citizens and permanent residents.

“We’re working to get them into the same protocol for testing in isolation that American citizens returning and permanent residents would be,” the official said.

The exemption, however, will not extend to ordinary supporters from DR Congo hoping to travel to the United States for the tournament.

The Congolese side, popularly known as the Leopards, secured qualification for the FIFA World Cup for only the second time in their history, having previously appeared at the tournament in 1974 when the country competed as Zaire.

The team is expected to camp in Houston ahead of their opening Group K fixture against Portugal national football team on June 17.

They will later travel to Guadalajara for a clash against Colombia national football team on June 24 before returning to the United States to face Uzbekistan national football team in Atlanta on June 28.