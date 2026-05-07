US lawmaker urges Trump to impose sanctions over Plateau killings

A United States lawmaker, Riley Moore, has called on President Donald Trump to take what he described as “forceful action” against Nigeria following renewed killings in Plateau State.

Moore made the appeal on Thursday while reacting to reports from Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, where gunmen reportedly attacked mourners during a mass burial. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, was said to have left several people dead and others injured after attackers opened fire on residents burying victims of an earlier assault.

In his statement, Moore directly criticised Nigeria’s response to insecurity, saying: “When I visited Nigeria, the government responded swiftly to quell a coup in Benin… but they stand by as their own Christian citizens are brutalised.” He added that the situation in Plateau was “all the more unconscionable.”

He also alleged that Christians at the burial were targeted by “radical Islamic terrorists,” and insisted: “The Nigerian Government could root out the terrorism and stop the martyrdom of its own citizens. But, despite receiving early warnings of impending attacks, they are nowhere to be found.”

Moore called on the Trump administration to step in, urging “forceful action to defend our innocent brothers and sisters in Christ in the Middle Belt of Nigeria,” and backing stronger pressure, including possible sanctions.

His remarks were supported by Sean Nelson, who said on social media that “we need max US pressure” in line with counter-terrorism efforts.

Eyewitness accounts from the attack claim armed men emerged from surrounding hills and opened fire during burial preparations, forcing villagers to flee. Authorities have yet to officially confirm the full details of the incident at the time of filing this report.

The Nigerian government has consistently rejected allegations of religious genocide, maintaining that insecurity in the country is driven by terrorism, banditry and communal violence affecting both Christians and Muslims.