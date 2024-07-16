US election: Vance once called Trump ‘idiot, America’s Hitler’ – Omokri

Nigerian socio-political commentator, Reno Omokri has said that the new Republican Party vice-presidential candidate in the United States, J.D. Vance once called Donald Trump unprintable names.

According to Omokri, the Ohio senator called Trump an “idiot” and “America’s Hitler” and said he was not a fan of the 45th president.

Daily Sun had reported that Trump, who was confirmed presidential candidate at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Monday, named Vance as his running mate shortly after.

In a social media post, Trump said Vance is “the person best suited to assume the position of vice president of the United States”.

In a reaction on Facebook, Omokri said Nigerians should learn from the example set by the Trump-Vance incident.

He wrote, “Former President Trump has just chosen Ohio Senator James David Vance as his running mate. Please fact-check me: Senator Vance is a man who viciously attacked President Trump in the past.

“He said he was ‘a never Trump guy’. He called Donald Trump an ‘idiot’.

“He urged Americans not to vote for Donald Trump and called Mr. Trump ‘America’s Hitler’.

“But today, he has been nominated as the vice presidential candidate under Trump and has publicly accepted the nomination.

“I urge everyone to learn politics from Trump and Vance. There are no permanent friends or enemies in politics. Only permanent interests.”