President Tinubu’s Tribute and Announcement

President Tinubu presided over the session, paying profound tribute to his predecessor:

“In honour of his memory, with this special session of the Federal Executive Council expanded, we hereby adopt the renaming and the naming of University of Maiduguri with a new name as Muhammadu Buhari University,” Tinubu declared, to resounding applause from council members.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin said the Muslim prayer, while the Governor of Imo State and Chairman Progressive Governors Forum, Hope Uzodinma, prayed for the repose of the soul of the former President.

The session included prayers for Nigeria and the Buhari family: “Let us pray. Good afternoon. Almighty and ever-living God, we thank you for this moment of your glory. We commit our country, Nigeria, into your holy hands. We commit Mr. President, President Bola Tinubu, and members of his government into your protective hands.

We present the spirit of the former president, President Muhammadu Buhari, into your able hands. Forgive him all his sins. Receive his spirit with mercy. Grant him mercy. Show him love and protection. Grant his family and all those left behind, affected by this loss—the government and people of Katsina and, indeed, Nigerians—the fortitude to bear this great loss.”

The prayer concluded with a collective plea for unity and progress: “May the sacrifice and contributions towards our national growth fetch us unity as a nation, bring us development, fetch us prosperity, and a greater nation, to the glory of your holy name.

And may the soul of President Muhammadu Buhari, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in perfect peace. Amen.”

Meanwhile, overcome with emotion, the late president’s son, Yusuf Buhari, delivered a moving vote of thanks on behalf of the family: “On behalf of the entire family, of the eight of us who are here today, I wish to extend our deepest gratitude.

“He peacefully passed on, which was Sunday 13th of July 2025. It has shown that he was regarded far more than a politician but regarded as a father figure…”

Expressing their appreciation for the outpouring of support, Yusuf went on to thank the government and all who honored his father’s memory: “To all members of the Federal Executive Council for the care and befitting state burial accorded to our late father, we appreciate you all.

“I also wish to thank the Attorney General of the Federation and members of the judiciary, the Honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Nigerian High Commission in London, the Governors of Katsina and Borno States, and all his colleagues for identifying and standing firmly with us during this difficult period.”

Paying special tribute to the Armed Forces and security services, Yusuf added: “Let me specially and specifically acknowledge the Chief of Defense Staff, the Service Chiefs, Heads of Security and Law Enforcement Agencies, as well as all members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, our late father’s first and primary constituency, for the aspirate decorum, solidarity, and the befitting military burial given to our late father.”

Yusuf concluded with a heartfelt message: “We thank all members of the diplomatic corps, traditional and religious leaders, political associates, friends, family members, the press, and indeed all Nigerians at home and in diaspora for the support and solidarity.”

He broke down at this point: “Thank you, daddy. Thank you, daddy. Thank you, daddy. May Allah continue to bless us all and guide us. Long live Mr. President, long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Thank you.”