UNN set to demolish shanties, illegal structures

From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), says it will restore the institution’s original master plan as part of efforts to promote environmental sanity in line with global best practices.

Dr Okey Ekwelem, Chairman of the Office of the Vice-Chancellor Committee on Restoration of the UNN Master Plan and Director of Physical Planning, disclosed this in Nsukka on Tuesday while briefing journalists.

Members of the committee present at the briefing were Dr G. Nnadi, secretary of the committee; Dr Arron Agbo, Director of Housing and Accommodation; and Mr Nweke Egede, Director of Works.

Others were Mr Okey Ambrose, Acting Chief Security Officer, and Mr Agha Egwu, Acting Public Relations Officer.

Ekwelem said the committee had already directed owners of shops attached to the university’s fences, as well as those behind illegal structures and shanties within the campus, to remove them before 2 May 2026 or face demolition as part of efforts to restore the institution’s original master plan.

“We have informed them that, in an effort to restore the UNN Master Plan and green areas, demolition of all illegal structures situated inside and around the university fences will commence from May 6.

“This action follows an earlier notice issued on 4th March, 2026, directing all occupants of such unauthorised structures to vacate the area before April 2, 2026.

“The deadline was further extended to May 2, 2026. The university has given adequate time to ensure full compliance by those affected.

“The University Directorate of Community Relations also recently engaged with some of the occupants of the areas to inform them about the management plan to restore the areas to their original master plan,” he said.

He explained that the administration of Prof. Simon Ortuanya, the Vice-Chancellor, was committed to restoring the original UNN master plan to promote environmental sanity in line with global best practices.

“As a foremost academic institution, UNN is committed to maintaining a serene, orderly, and aesthetically pleasing environment befitting a world-class university.

“The university management is determined to give the environment a befitting facelift by restoring the master plan and green areas of the institution.

“The management, therefore, appeals to all concerned persons to cooperate fully with this exercise in the interest of safety, order, and sustainable campus development,” he said.

The chairman of the committee also disclosed that the university had mapped out designated spaces within its premises to accommodate legitimate retail businesses.

He urged affected individuals and business owners to take advantage of the approved spaces provided by the university management for their commercial activities.