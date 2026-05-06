UNIZIK showcases cultural unity at Chinese Language Day

•VC reaffirms commitment to internalisation, partnerships

From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Cultural unity was at its finest at the recent celebration of the International Chinese Language Day, which was held at the Confucius Institute, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State.

The event brought together students, scholars, and cultural enthusiasts in a vibrant display of linguistic and cultural diversity. Igbo students of the Chinese Confucius Institute and Department of Chinese Studies, dazzled the audience in various Chinese choral performances, dances, and traditional costume shows of China and Nigeria.

The host of the event, Ifunanya Joy, who spoke in fluent Chinese language, in the introductory remarks, expressed her delight at the turnout and appreciated attendees for taking time out to celebrate the richness of Chinese language and culture. She emphasised that the event was not only a celebration of language but, also, a platform for fostering unity through cultural exchange.

The Vice-Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Prof Ugochukwu Bond Anyaehie, who was visibly delighted over the colorful ceremony, noted in his address that “language builds bridges,” highlighting the role of communication in connecting people across continents.

He described the Chinese language as a vital representation of global history and commended the Chinese Director for promoting cultural ties. He further remarked that the Igbo are naturally fast learners and expressed his personal interest in learning the Chinese language.

“The theme of this event: Chinese: Sparking Colourful Dreams” speaks directly to our mission. Language builds bridges, and the Chinese language, with its profound history and global reach, connects us to new worlds of knowledge, culture and opportunity.

“Here, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, through the Confucius Institute, our students are not just learning tones and characters, they are sparking dreams. Dreams of scholarship in China, of careers in diplomacy and international trade, of serving as cultural ambassadors between Nigeria and the People’s Republic of China. They are dreaming in colours, the colour of diversity, innovation, and shared prosperity.

“I commend the Chinese Director, our dedicated teaching staff, and our passionate students for making this Institute a vibrant centre for language, learning, and cultural exchange. As Vice Chancellor, I reaffirm the university’s commitment to internalisation and to partnerships that expand the horizons of our community. As Nigeria’s Director, I am proud of the competent speakers of Chinese we have trained and the strong ties we continue to build with our Chinese partners.

“On this day, I urge more of our students to embrace the Chinese language. Every new word learned is a new dream sparked –a dream that adds colour to your life and to our collective human experience” the Vice Chancellor stated.

Chinese Director of the Confucius Institute, Prof Yu Zhangbao, spoke on the importance of language diversity in a globalised world. He commended the students for their enthusiasm and willingness to learn, noting that their commitment is key to strengthening intercultural understanding.

“We are deeply honoured that Cao County has donated several sets of Hanfu to our Confucius Institute, designated our Institute as a Youth Hanfu Society, and conferred on Ms. Qin Fangfang and my humble self the award of “Hanfu Promotion Ambassador.” This is not only a generous gift, but also a cultural invitation—an invitation for all of you to experience the beauty of traditional Chinese attire and to better understand the cultural values behind it.

“I also look forward to more of you visiting China and Cao County in the future, where your traditional clothing cultures can engage in meaningful dialogue with Hanfu, illuminating one another and serving as a bridge for cultural exchange between China and Nigeria” Prof. Yu stated.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the Deputy Director at the institute, Prof Anas Elochukwu, expressed pride in the growth and achievements of the department. He presented the address of the Cao County highlighting the County’s role in representing the institute internationally, particularly in China, which facilitated access to traditional attire such as (Hanfu) used during the event. He stressed that such collaborations would continue to strengthen ties between China and Nigeria for mutual development.

“The objective of launching here is to strengthen cross-cultural intercourse between China and Africa. We want to strengthen ties between the future of China and the future of Africa. We want to share China’s experience in harnessing the energy and vision of its Gen Z generation. Try Hanfu; it will be good on you. It is our fervent hope the Hanfu movement will inspire similar enthusiasm in you in your rich African culture—in Isi Agu, Asoke, Danshiki, etc” he stated.

A major highlight of the event was the presentation of certificates of recognition to Prof. Yu Zhangbao, who bears the Igbo Chieftaincy title of Ezioyi UNIZIK, and Ms. Qin Fangfang known as Amaka, in acknowledgment of their hard work, dedication, and zeal towards advancing the institute’s mission.

Other dignitaries in attendance included Dr Ogechukwu Nwogwugwu and Prof. Nkechinyae Nwokoye, whose presence added prestige to the occasion.

The 2026 International Chinese Language Day celebration at UNIZIK stands as a testament to the growing cultural and academic collaboration between Nigeria and China, reinforcing the idea that language remains a powerful tool for unity and global connection.

The event featured captivating musical and cultural performances by students of the institute, leaving the audience in awe of how quickly they had embraced Chinese traditions. The performances, rich in symbolism and artistry, reflected the dedication of both students and instructors in preserving and sharing cultural heritage.