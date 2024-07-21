UNIZIK Governing Council appoints Umobi acting VC

From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Governing Council of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State has announced Prof Carol Arinze-Umobi as the acting Vice Chancellor of the institution.

A letter by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University, H.E. Ambassador Gregory Mbadiwe made available to newsmen in Awka yesterday disclosed that the appointment, which is for a period of six months is in accordance with the provisions of Section 4 of First Schedule, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Act CAP 139, LFN 2004 as amended by the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amended) Act 2007.

“The Governing Council has approved your appointment as acting Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka on recommendation of the University Senate”, the letter reads in part.

It further emphasized that the appointment is for a period not later than six months, effective Monday, July 22, 2024, noting that, “the terms and conditions of your appointment are as approved by the Federal Government for all Federal Universities.”

Amb. Mbadiwe said: “On behalf of the Governing Council, I extend our warmest congratulations on your appointment. We have full confidence in your ability to lead our esteemed institution during this period and wish you great success in this role.”

He also disclosed that a copy of the letter of appointment has been forwarded to the Minister of Education for the information of the Visitor to the university.

“Once again, congratulations on your appointment”, he stated.

During an official announcement of Prof Arinze-Umobi as the new acting Vice Chancellor to the university community , the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Amb. Mbadiwe said: “Professor Arinze-Umobi brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this role. As a Professor of Human Rights Law and former Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), she has demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication to our institution.

“During this time, Professor Arinze-Umobi with the guidance of the Council, is expected to fast-track the process of recruiting a substantive Vice-Chancellor who will manage and lead the affairs of the university for five years following her acting period. This underscores the transitional nature of her role and the important task ahead.”

He added that her appointment comes at a crucial time for the university.

“We face challenges, but also great opportunities for growth and innovation. Professor Arinze-Umobi’s proven track record in administration and her commitment to academic excellence make her ideally suited to guide us through this period and to oversee the selection process for our next long-term leader.

“I am confident that under her stewardship, Nnamdi Azikiwe University will continue to uphold its legacy of academic excellence, research innovation, and community service. Her vision aligns perfectly with our institution’s goals of fostering a culture of intellectual curiosity, integrity, and social responsibility”, he maintained.

While asserting that the Council has full confidence in the abilities of the newly appointed acting Vice Chancellor, Mbadiwe said: “We look forward to supporting your initiatives and working closely with you to elevate our beloved institution to greater heights, both during your tenure and in the crucial transition to new leadership.

He, therefore, called on all to extend warmest congratulations and full support to Prof Carol Arinze-Umobi as she assumes the critical role, adding that “together, we will write the next chapter in the illustrious history of Nnamdi Azikiwe University.”

The Special Adviser to the office of the Vice Chancellor on Public Relations and Special Duties, Dr Emma Ojukwu confirmed the development when contacted.

He said that with this appointment, Umobi has replaced Prof Joseph Ikechebelu who was holding the office of the Vice Chancellor on temporary capacity since June 4, 2024.