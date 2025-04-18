From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

A university lecturer, Professor Uchenna Ezemagu, has been arraigned before the Enugu North Magistrates’ Court for allegedly giving false information to the police, which led to the arrest and suspension of a traditional ruler in Enugu State.

Professor Ezemagu, 50, who teaches at Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo (AE-FUNAI), was arraigned on a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and giving false information. The case, marked MEN/100C/2025, is being heard before His Worship O.S. Chukwuani.

He was charged alongside three others, Sunday Ezemagu, Ugbor Ifeanyi, and Chima Ezemagu, who are currently at large. The suspects are accused of fabricating allegations that led to the arrest and suspension of HRH Igwe Christopher Okwor, traditional ruler of Ihekwuenu in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area.

According to the charge sheet, the accused persons allegedly conspired on September 20, 2021, at the Force Headquarters Annex in Enugu, to frame the monarch and his family members with serious crimes, including cultism, attempted murder, and burglary.

The false claims prompted a full-scale police investigation and the eventual suspension of Igwe Okwor by the Enugu State Government.

Count two of the charge reads: “That you, Prof. Uchenna Ezemagu and others at large, with intent to mislead the authorities, made allegations that resulted in unwarranted arrests and reputational damage to the accused persons.”

Ezemagu pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of N10 million, with one surety who must be a permanent secretary or equivalent. The case was adjourned to May 14, 2025, for hearing.

A police investigation led by Supol Mohammed Abdullahi concluded that the allegations against Igwe Okwor were fabricated and politically motivated, stemming from a land dispute and a traditional leadership contest between the monarch and the Ezemagu family.

According to the report dated December 4, 2024, and certified March 13, 2025, “There is no evidence linking HRH Igwe Christopher Okwor or his family members to cultism or any criminal activity. The matter is clearly rooted in a land dispute and a struggle for the Igwe title, which are both already in court.”

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Igbo-Etiti, CSP Okike Chinedu, confirmed to detectives that he had warned both parties to stay off the disputed land, but the Ezemagu family continued building “mostly at night.”

“The suspect Ani Kelechi, whom the complainants claimed was a cultist hired by the monarch, stated in his statement that he was coerced to admit guilt after being detained for three weeks at SCID Enugu. He never confessed to being hired by Igwe Okwor.”

It added that the supposed blind man whose house was allegedly demolished had no family ties to the Ezemagus and that the story was entirely fabricated.

The police concluded that the complainants, in connivance with their lawyer, Barrister Ejike Ugwu, were not pursuing justice but were instead attempting to “defame, bully, and intimidate” the monarch.

“A prima facie case of giving false information, defamation, and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace has been established against the petitioners,” it said.

The report recommended that the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) be notified of Barrister Ugwu’s conduct for allegedly filing fictitious petitions and attempting to obstruct justice.

Speaking to journalists, the monarch’s legal counsel, Jerry Iheanacho, described the arraignment as a “major vindication.”

“Our client has been cleared by the police after thorough investigation. These people tried to destroy his reputation with lies, but the truth has now prevailed,” he said.

“The government should now do the right thing and reinstate him.”

Igwe Okwor, who was suspended in 2021 following the allegations, said he was relieved the truth had finally come to light.

“I was publicly humiliated, labelled a criminal, and removed from my throne. I thank God the police have now confirmed what I always said, that I am innocent.”