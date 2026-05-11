Unity Cup: Zimbabwe releases killer squad for Super Eagles

The Zimbabwe Football Association has unveiled a strong Warriors squad ahead of the 2026 Unity Cup clash against Nigeria’s Super Eagles in London, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

Zimbabwe will face Nigeria in the semi-final of the competition scheduled to take place later this month in the United Kingdom.

The Unity Cup tournament, which will run from May 26 to May 30, will feature four nations including Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Jamaica and India.

In a statement released by the Zimbabwe Football Association, the body confirmed the list of players expected to represent the Warriors at the competition as preparations intensify for the encounter against the three-time African champions.

The Warriors squad is made up of several experienced players plying their trade across Europe and Africa, with the team expected to pose a strong challenge in the tournament.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are also expected to parade a formidable squad for the invitational competition as both sides continue preparations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Unity Cup is aimed at promoting football unity and strengthening sporting relationships among participating nations while also giving teams the opportunity to test their squads in a competitive environment.