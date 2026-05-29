Unity Cup Final: Chelle confident of Nigeria retaining trophy

By Joe Apu

Super Eagles Head Coach Eric Chelle has issued a strong statement ahead of today’s Unity Cup final in London, insisting Nigeria is fully prepared to do whatever it takes to retain the trophy against Jamaica going by his chat with the NFF media.

The Malian tactician, speaking after Nigeria’s 2-0 semi-final victory over Zimbabwe, declared that his team has developed a winning mentality and will not fear any situation, including another penalty shootout against the Reggae Boyz.

“Penalties are part of the game, and it can decide who wins a match. Every time I go into a game, I have the mentality to win,” Chelle said.

“This is the culture I have put in these boys – the winning culture. I don’t know if Saturday’s game will end in penalties; what I know is that I have prepared my team to win.”

Nigeria and Jamaica will meet in the final of the Afro-Caribbean tournament after both teams recorded identical 2-0 victories in their semi-final matches.

The Super Eagles outclassed Zimbabwe with debutant Femi Azeez scoring both goals, while Jamaica defeated India through strikes from Courtney Clarke and Kaheim Dixon.

Saturday’s encounter will also rekindle memories of last year’s dramatic Unity Cup final at Brentford Stadium, where Nigeria defeated Jamaica 5-4 on penalties after a pulsating 2-2 draw.

Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze were on target for Nigeria in that match, while Kaheim Dixon and Jon Russell scored for the Reggae Boyz before the Super Eagles triumphed in the shootout.

Despite missing key stars from last year’s triumph, Chelle believes his youthful squad has enough quality and hunger to successfully defend the title.

“These are very young players with a bright future and they are hungry for success at any level.

So, on Saturday, we will see how the game is decided, but we surely have prepared to win and defend the Unity Cup,” Chelle added.

The Unity Cup, staged annually in London, celebrates football, music and culture among African and Caribbean communities in the United Kingdom.