UNIOSUN gets full NUC accreditation for all 29 programmes

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State University (UNIOSUN) has achieved another major academic milestone after the National Universities Commission (NUC) granted full accreditation status to all 29 academic programmes the university submitted during the October/November 2025 accreditation exercise.

In a statement released by the University’s Public Relations Officer, Ademola Adesoji, yesterday, the development was described as further proof of UNIOSUN’s growing reputation as one of Nigeria’s fastest-rising and academically stable universities, under the leadership of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Odunayo Clement Adebooye.

The approval was conveyed in an official letter signed by Engr. Abraham Chundusu, NUC Director of Accreditation, on behalf of the NUC Executive Secretary, following a comprehensive accreditation exercise across UNIOSUN’s various disciplines.

The accredited programmes span major fields including: Administration and Management, Allied Health Sciences, Environmental Sciences, Arts and Humanities, Computing, Education, Sciences and Social Sciences.

Reacting to the development, Professor Adebooye expressed appreciation to the NUC for its confidence in the institution. He noted that the 100% success rate reflects years of strategic planning, quality assurance, and sustained investment in academic excellence.

He said all the programmes presented for accreditation secured full status, describing it as another milestone in UNIOSUN’s journey toward global relevance and excellence. According to him, the feat was made possible through the collective efforts of staff, students, the Governing Council, alumni, and other stakeholders—supported continuously by the Osun State Government led by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Professor Adebooye also credited UNIOSUN’s continuous focus on quality teaching, cutting-edge research, infrastructural development, digital innovation, and uninterrupted academic activities for the successful accreditation outcome.

The university noted that the latest accreditation is expected to further strengthen the value of UNIOSUN certificates and consolidate its position as a preferred destination for quality university education in Nigeria.