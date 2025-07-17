From Bamigbola Gbolagunte

The Ondo State government-owned University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED) has lost its Registrar, Mr Ezekiel Imoleayo Adeniran.

The Registrar, according to a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr Isaac Oluyi, died on Wednesday.

Oluyi said: “The devastating news has thrown the university into mourning, as it was shocking! He was still at his duty post on Monday, July 14, 2025.”

He said the cause of his death was yet to be ascertained at the time of press.

“Mr Adeniran assumed office as the third substantive Registrar of UNIMED on Monday, January 6, 2025, and remained so until his sudden demise.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his immediate family and the entire university community in this trying moment,” he added.