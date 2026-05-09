UNIMED inducts pioneer prosthetics and orthotics graduates

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo has inducted 32 pioneer graduates of Prosthetics and Orthotics.

The development, according to the Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr Isaac Oluyi mark a historic milestone in Nigeria’s medical rehabilitation sector.

Oluyi hinted that the university is the first state university in the country to run a full Prosthetics and Orthotics programme.

The Dean, Faculty of Medical Rehabilitation, Prof. Owolawi described the occasion as a major achievement for the institution and the healthcare sector at large.

He noted that the graduates had been equipped with the knowledge and practical skills required to restore mobility, confidence and dignity to people living with limb loss and other mobility challenges.

In her remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Ebunoluwa Adejuyigbe, represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof Patrick Osho, urged the inductees to remain committed to professionalism and ethical practice.

“Prosthetics and Orthotics is a profession rooted in service and restoration. You must uphold the highest standards of competence, integrity and empathy in improving the lives of patients,” she said.

The Registrar, Medical Rehabilitation Therapists Board of Nigeria (MRTB), Prof Rufai Yusuf Ahmad, commended UNIMED for pioneering comprehensive rehabilitation training in Nigeria.

“UNIMED has provided a platform where all medical rehabilitation programmes can thrive together. This will significantly strengthen healthcare delivery in the country,” he stated.

Delivering the induction lecture, Dr. Onwukamuche Chikwado Kingsley charged the new professionals to uphold integrity, compassion and excellence in their practice, stressing that their profession offers hope and renewed dignity to persons with disabilities