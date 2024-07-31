UN official: Weapons influx fuelling conflicts, threatening global security

From John Adams, Minna

The Deputy to the High Representative of the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs, Mr. Adedeji Ebo, has said that the influx of weapons and ammunition into conflict zones in Africa and other parts of the world is a huge threat to international peace and security.

He pointed out that this influx escalates tensions and significantly increases the risks of diversion and proliferation, even in post-conflict situations.

The Nigerian-born Adedeji stated this while briefing the United Nations Security Council in New York recently, stressing that “any transfer of weapons and ammunition must take place consistently with the applicable international legal framework, including relevant Security Council resolutions”.

Adedeji highlighted the ongoing war in Ukraine, noting that the provision of military assistance and arms transfers to Ukraine’s armed forces continues amid the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, which began on 24 February 2022.

This, according to him, was in violation of the UN Charter and international law.

During the briefing, Adedeji also mentioned reports of states transferring or planning to transfer weapons, such as uncrewed aerial vehicles and ballistic missiles, to Russian forces, which have been used in Ukraine.

“Countries convened in June to evaluate the progress of the UN Programme of Action on Small Arms and Light Weapons and its International Tracing Instrument and unanimously adopted measures aimed at preventing, combating, and eradicating the illicit trade in small arms and light weapons through 2030,” he disclosed.

He pointed out that states need to implement those measures and other related commitments, as well as fulfil their obligations under various international instruments to prevent the diversion of arms and regulate the global arms trade.

Mr. Adedeji stressed the importance of measures to prevent weapons diversion to reduce instability and aid post-conflict recovery, especially in Ukraine.

Citing data from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Ebo told the UN Security Council that 11,430 people have been killed and 23,228 injured since the invasion of Ukraine began, adding that “although the actual numbers are likely higher”.

“In June alone, 72 percent of civilian casualties resulted from artillery shelling, rocket systems, and aerial bombardments, with 26 percent caused by missile and loitering munitions strikes.”

He noted that June saw the highest number of child casualties this year, a fact he found deeply concerning.

Adedeji further stated that the ongoing civilian deaths and infrastructure damage caused by armed uncrewed aerial vehicles and missiles are worrisome.

He acknowledged reports of increasing cross-border strikes by Ukraine into the Russian Federation using missiles and drones, with some incidents reportedly resulting in civilian casualties, according to Russian authorities.

He called on all parties to avoid actions that could harm civilians and reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to working towards peace in Ukraine in accordance with international law, including the UN Charter and relevant General Assembly resolutions.