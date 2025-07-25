From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Barely twenty four hours gunmen attacked the Umudibia, Umualuaku in Ehime Mbano Local Government of Imo State, another community at Ndi-Ejezie – Umualaoma, Ndiakuwata Uno in Arondizuogu, Ideato North Council area was also invaded over nineteen natives of the area were killed while several others were wounded.

The incident which has gone viral on the social media occurred in the early hours of Friday according to a source from the area.

“We were playing Draft when the gunmen attacked us ,they shot at us and killed many only three of us survived from the attacked.

The source added that they were still confused as what could be the reason for the attack but the State police spokesperson, Henry Okoye in aswift response confirming the incident claimed members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were strong suspects to the crime.

Okoye in his statement released to journalits in the State said “Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, has strongly condemned the gruesome attack carried out by gunmen suspected to be members of the proscribed IPOB/ESN in the early hours of today, 25th July 2025, at Ndi-Ejezie, Umualaoma, and Ndiakuwata Uno, all in Arondizuogu, Ideato North LGA.

“The senseless assault, which claimed the lives of over seven persons and left several others critically injured, was described by the CP as barbaric, inhumane, and totally unacceptable. He assured the public that the Command has deployed adequate operational and intelligence assets to identify, apprehend, and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Consequently, the CP has led tactical unit for intense combing of the affected areas and affirmed that the situation is now under control, and proactive security measures have been taken to forestall further attacks and restore lasting peace in the region.

“While expressing heartfelt sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives, CP Aboki Danjuma prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased and a speedy recovery for the injured. He also extended his condolences to the bereaved and encouraged them to remain strong during this difficult time.

“The Imo State Police Command urges members of the public to remain calm, vigilant, and law-abiding. Anyone with useful information that can assist ongoing investigations is encouraged to contact the nearest police station or reach out through the Command’s emergency lines.