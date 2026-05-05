Umeh dumps ADC for NDC after coalition crisis

By Lawrence Agbo

Senator representing Anambra Central, Senator Victor Umeh, has announced his resignation from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), citing internal crises and ongoing legal battles within the party as reasons for his decision.

Speaking on ARISE News, Umeh disclosed that he officially left the party on May 1 and has now moved to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), describing the switch as necessary to preserve the opposition coalition’s objective ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“I have resigned from the ADC since the 1st of May. I am moving to the NDC,” Umeh stated.

Speaking on the development, the lawmaker said the ADC coalition initially generated widespread hope among Nigerians who were eager to see a stronger opposition platform emerge against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, he lamented that some members within the party became willing instruments in efforts to destabilise the coalition by taking internal disputes to court.

“The ADC coalition came with a lot of hope, and Nigerians celebrated, but some members made themselves willing tools to destabilise the party and went to court,” he added.

He added that the legal battles and internal wrangling within the ADC had created uncertainty, making it difficult for the coalition to function effectively.

According to him, the move to the NDC is aimed at creating a more stable and level playing ground for opposition figures seeking a united front ahead of the next general elections.

Umeh’s defection comes amid growing calls by key opposition figures for consolidation under a single political platform, with leaders such as Buba Galadima also urging former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other stakeholders to join the NDC to strengthen the coalition.