Umahi slams Obi over silence on insecurity, sit-at-home in South East

….Says Ebonyi not for Obedient movement

From Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi has accused Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in next year’s general election Peter Obi of not speaking up on insecurity and sit- at-home in South East zone.

Umahi who also accused the former Anambra Governor of deceit, said Obi can’t become Nigeria’s President through such behaviors.

He said truth, accountability, and verifiable record of service remain the hallmarks of credible leadership which Obi must imbibe to become the President.

Umahi stated this on Friday, June 19, 2026, during the inspection of Section 2 of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Superhighway in Epe, Lagos State.

The Minister expressed concern over reports on social media alleging that Obi, had promised to stop President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s legacy infrastructure projects if elected President.

“When my brother Peter Obi said, as I saw on social media, that he would stop the legacy projects, that was a very painful statement. I hope he didn’t say so. But I know Nigerians will reject that position.”

Emphasizing the importance of honesty in leadership, Umahi stated:

“One of the things I hate most is deceit.”

“I was Deputy Governor when my brother, His Excellency Peter Obi, was Governor of Anambra State and Chairman of the Southeast Governors’ Forum.

“I know his position on IPOB. I know the disagreement between him and Nnamdi Kanu. I know his feelings and the actions he took, which he was entitled to take. But he should be man enough to own those actions and not come before Nigerians and say, “Oh, this man did not say anything. He was just talking,” as though it was harmless.

“I was Governor of Ebonyi State and Chairman of the Southeast Governors’ Forum.”

The Minister stressed that leaders across the Southeast have continued to work towards peace while exploring political solutions to issues affecting the region.

“The governors of the Southeast are doing everything possible, and we are supporting them in ensuring a peaceful Southeast while also exploring political ways of helping our brother, Nnamdi Kanu.”

He argued that Obi had not spoken on issues affecting the Southeast, particularly during periods of insecurity and the enforcement of the Monday sit-at-home order.

“Nobody should joke with the thousands of Southeast people who were killed in the process. He has not been honest with our people. People sit at home every Monday, and he has not spoken against it. He simply wants to become President by all means, and that is not good for our people. Let us know the truth. Deceit will not help us.”

On the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Superhighway, Umahi described the project as evidence of President Tinubu’s long-standing vision for national development and economic growth.

“This project that someone is said to have promised to stop, and I hope he never said so, is highly innovative. I only saw it on social media.”

He challenged members of the Obedient Movement to compare the records of President Tinubu and Peter Obi during their respective tenures as governors.

“I have challenged the Obedient Movement to compare President Bola Tinubu’s record as Governor of Lagos State with that of Peter Obi as Governor of Anambra State. Let us see the master plans each of them created. Let us see the projects that lived beyond their tenure.”

According to him, the Coastal Highway stands as a practical demonstration of President Tinubu’s foresight and commitment to infrastructure development.

“Today, we are standing on the Coastal Highway, which shows the vision of President Bola Tinubu beyond his time as Governor.”

Umahi further noted that ongoing infrastructure initiatives, including efforts around the River Niger corridor, would have unlock significant economic opportunities for the Southeast and the nation at large if it were done earlier.

“We had opportunities such as dredging the River Niger. If that had happened earlier, as is being pursued now, it would have helped the Southeast tremendously.

“We would have built bigger roads and delivered more infrastructure.”

The Minister reaffirmed his support for President Tinubu, revealing that Ebonyi State had already endorsed the President’s leadership.

“We recently adopted President Tinubu in Ebonyi State. I will not stop speaking. I will not stop defending Nigerians and our people.”

“I want everybody to know that Ebonyi is not for the Obedient Movement. Our loyalty is to President Bola Tinubu, and so is that of the entire Southeast. People will see it.

“Mark my words. I am also a prophet and a priest. Mark my words, and it will come to pass by the power of God”.