UK congratulates Oyebanji on re-election

Looks forward to continuing strong partnership with Ekiti State

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The Government of the United Kingdom has expressed delight over the just-concluded governorship election in Ekiti State, congratulating its winner, Governor Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji.

The British High Commission in Abuja, in a statement made available to Daily Sun, congratulated voters in Ekiti State for their participation in the governorship election and for their commitment to exercising their democratic rights.

“We also offer our congratulations to Governor Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on his re-election.

“We welcome the peaceful and orderly conduct of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and other stakeholders. Noting that this was the first major election under the Electoral Act 2026 and associated guidelines, our team of British High Commission observers were grateful to meet key stakeholders, including police and INEC representatives, before the election to understand how the Act was being implemented,” the British High Commission said.

The British High Commission further stated that on election day, its observers witnessed positive collaboration between INEC officials and security agencies, which played an important role in ensuring that voting was largely peaceful.

It also said that while its team noted the prioritisation of vulnerable voters at several polling units, which was commendable, the physical location and set-up of most polling units visited were inaccessible to voters with disabilities.

“We encourage continued collaboration among stakeholders to build on areas of good practice to ensure implementation at all polling units ahead of the general elections in 2027,” the British High Commission said.

It added that its observers also noted delays involving the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) at some polling units, which slowed down voting.

“Technical issues risk undermining voter confidence in electoral systems and can discourage turnout.

“Our observation team were concerned to see instances of vote trading and interference by party agents at polling units visited. Vote trading erodes public confidence and undermines the democratic process. We call on all actors to take urgent steps to address this corrosive practice.

“As the next off-cycle election approaches in Osun State, we urge all stakeholders, including INEC, security agencies and political actors, to take on board the lessons from Ekiti.

“As Nigeria looks towards the 2027 general elections, our partnership remains as important as ever. The credibility of the next elections will be vital for public confidence in democratic institutions, for Nigeria’s continued progress, and for its leadership role across Africa. The UK stands ready to continue working with the Nigerian government and civil society to champion credible electoral processes, strengthen democratic institutions, and support organisations working to build a more inclusive and accountable system.

“Once again, the British High Commission warmly congratulates Governor Oyebanji on his re-election and looks forward to continuing the strong partnership between the UK and Ekiti State,” the British High Commission stated.