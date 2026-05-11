UI holds prestige dearly, says VC

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Kayode Adebowale, has said that the university holds its prestige dearly being the premier university in Nigeria.

He made this statement while receiving a National Universities Commission (NUC) resource verification team to the Department of Physiotherapy during a courtesy visit to the office of the Vice-Chancellor.

Prof. Adebowale stated that what started as Faculty of Medicine has grown to become the foremost College of Medicine in Nigeria with six faculties.

He reaffirmed that the university is committed to sustaining the academic excellence and cutting-edge research that characterise its existence.

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The VC acknowledged resource verification as a due process, which gives institutions an opportunity to appraise resources and upgrade in areas that will lead to progress, advancement and better service delivery.

Adebowale assured the team of the university’s cooperation as it verifies what the university has on ground and also observes ongoing projects.

The leader of the two-man team Professor Teslim Onigbinde, a Physiotherapist from Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila Orangun said the team was designated to conduct a resource verification exercise on the Doctor of Physiotherapy programme of the university.

He recognized University of Ibadan as the premier university in Nigeria and disclosed that the team has high expectations.

Prof. Onigbinde restated that the resource verification is a statutory exercise that is being carried out in fulfillment of NUC’s mandate to ensure global best practices.

He was accompanied on the visit by Mrs. Funmilayo Alimat Babayode of the National Universities Commission.