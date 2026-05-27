UEFA Conference League: Crystal Palace beat Rayo Vallecano to win first European title

By Seyi Babalola

Crystal Palace have won the UEFA Conference League, with a 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano, seeing the Premier League side win their first-ever European trophy thanks to a second-half goal from Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The triumph in Leipzig caps off a fantastic two years for the Eagles under Oliver Glasner. The Austrian led Palace to their first major honour, defeating Manchester City in the FA Cup final last season, and they have now added a continental win.

In between, Palace also got their hands on the Community Shield, when they overcame Liverpool on penalties.

Glasner is set to leave the club at the end of the season at the expiration of his contract, following reports of discontent and frustration in the middle of the campaign over Palace’s transfer business.

Palace were initially meant to take part in Europe’s second-tier competition, the Europa League. However, they were demoted to the Conference League following breached regulations because former co-owner John Textor held shares in Palace and Lyon, with the latter also qualifying for the same competition.

They will now participate in the Europa League in 2026/27 as a result of their Conference League victory.