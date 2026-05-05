UCL: Saka sends Arsenal into final with decisive strike against Atlético

Bukayo Saka scored the decisive goal as Arsenal FC edged Atlético Madrid 1-0 on Tuesday night to book a place in the Champions League final.

The win at the Emirates sealed a 2-1 aggregate victory for Arsenal, who held their nerve in a tight second leg after securing an advantage in the first meeting.

Saka’s goal proved the difference in a tense encounter, with the Gunners doing just enough to see off Diego Simeone’s side and keep their European dream alive.

It marks only the second time Arsenal have reached the final of Europe’s top club competition, underlining the scale of the achievement for the North London side.

The Premier League club will now face either Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich in the final, with both sides set to battle it out in the other semi-final.

Arsenal’s performance was built on discipline and control, as they managed the game well and limited Atlético Madrid’s attacking threat for long periods.

For Saka, it was another big moment in a growing list of decisive performances, as the England international continues to deliver on the biggest stage.