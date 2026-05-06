UCL: PSG overcome Bayern Munich in 1-1 draw to reach final

Paris Saint-Germain secured a place in the Champions League final after a 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, sealing a 6-5 aggregate win.

The French side took control early in the match, with Ousmane Dembélé scoring in the third minute to stretch their advantage and silence the home crowd.

Bayern pressed for long spells and created chances, but PSG stayed compact and disciplined, defending deep while looking dangerous on the break.

Their resistance held until stoppage time when Harry Kane struck in the 94th minute, finishing from close range after a pass from Alphonso Davies to give the hosts late hope.

However, the goal came too late to change the outcome, as PSG held on to progress from a tightly contested semi-final.

The result sets up a final clash with Arsenal, as PSG move one step closer to winning Europe’s biggest club prize.

It was a composed display from the French champions, who balanced attacking intent with defensive discipline to see off Bayern across both legs.