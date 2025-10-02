Süleyman Rodop, a Turkish football transfer analyst, has disclosed that Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen had painkiller injections before playing against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

Osimhen’s first-half penalty won the Turkish Super Lig winners a 1-0 win over Liverpool at Rams Park.

Before the match, Osimhen suffered an ankle ligament injury against Rwanda in a World Cup qualifier while on international duty with Nigeria’s Super Eagles a few weeks earlier.

“Victor Osimhen played the Liverpool match with painkiller injections,” Rodop was quoted by Habersarikirmizi as saying.

“A day before the match, he said, ‘I have to play in this match, I will play with injections if necessary.’

“Whether Victor Osimhen will play in the Beşiktaş match will be determined in a day or two.”

Galatasaray’s next fixture is against Beşiktaş in the Süper Lig this weekend.